Beast Mode is Coming Back to Seattle
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 1: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks takes the ball inside the ten yard line against Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 1, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Seattle, Wash. – With season ending injuries to both Seahawks running backs Chirs Carson and C.J. Prosise, Seattle desperately needs help at the position. With that they’re turning to their former star Marshawn Lynch for help in the backfield. Read more from our Sports Station 750 The Game:
Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks from 2010 to 2015. The five-time Pro Bowler came out of a one-year retirement to play for his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders, in 2017 and 2018. He eclipsed 1,200 yards rushing in four consecutive seasons with the Seahawks from 2011 to 2014 and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014.
A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the team on Monday signed Robert Turbin, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Seahawks. Turbin, 30, last played in the NFL in 2018 for the Indianapolis Colts.
