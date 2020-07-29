Beached Whale Dies

?????????????????????????????????????????
OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a female humpback whale found beached in Ocean Shores, Washington, Monday appears to have died after suffering blunt force trauma consistent with a ship strike.
KGW-TV reports the 30.5-foot-long juvenile whale was in “good nutritional condition,” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokesperson Michael Milstein.
The cause of death was “blunt force trauma consistent with a ship strike.”
More information on the whale’s death is expected to be released this week.
Earlier in July, a humpback whale was reportedly struck in Puget Sound by a state ferry.
That whale was not immediately found.