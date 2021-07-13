Be Ready to Evacuate wildfire danger with a “Go Bag”

With wildfires raging again across Oregon and the Northwest, the Oregon Department of Emergency Services and other agencies around the Northwest want people to be ready in case they have to evacuate.
They say if you live anywhere near a place that may be threatened by wildfires, the time to build your “Go Bag” is now.
They remind residents of the 3 levels of evacuation notices:
LEVEL 1 – READY
This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.
LEVEL 2 – SET
This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
LEVEL 3 – GO
This is when you need to get out and go now. You are in immediate danger and emergency services may not be able to help at this point.