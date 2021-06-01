BBQ Season is Here!

We’re now ‘unofficially’ into summer and also BBQ season.
Emmy award winning television host and lifestyle expert Marissa Brahney has some cool ideas for cooking outside.
Marisa is also a digital contributor and video host for NJMOM, where she leads meaningful discussions about the challenges of motherhood and highlights mompreneurs, businesses and events to a community of thousands.
Here are some of the recipes she’s promoting:
You may know ‘cowboy caviar’ as a Texas-inspired mix that we often love as a summertime dip. But in this recipe, it becomes a perfect pasta salad that’s packed with vegetables, beans and pasta and topped with a tangy and addictive dressing that’s a guaranteed hit. You can make this with leftover rotisserie chicken or grilled chicken and it’s easily made ahead!
1 box Betty Crocker™ Suddenly Salad™ classic pasta salad mix
3 tbsp cold water
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp lime juice
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup chopped cooked chicken
1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon (5 slices)
1/2 cup Progresso™ canned black beans or black-eyed peas, drained, rinsed
1/2 cup frozen corn, cooked as directed on bag, cooled
1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/2 cup diced fresh tomato
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 tbsp chopped red onion
1. Pour pasta (from Suddenly Salad box) into 3-quart saucepan 2/3 full of boiling water. Gently boil uncovered 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain pasta. Rinse with cold water; drain well.
2. In large bowl, stir together seasoning (from Suddenly Salad box), cold water, oil, lime juice, honey, cumin, pepper flakes and salt to make dressing.
3. Add pasta, chicken, bacon, beans, corn, bell pepper, tomato, cilantro and red onion to dressing mixture in bowl; toss to gently coat. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until serving.
We know pizza’s a real crowd-pleaser but grilling your dough really takes it up a notch and makes for an impressive presentation. Made with Pillsbury™ refrigerated classic pizza crust, it doesn’t get easier than this recipe, which comes together in under 10 minutes!
1 can Pillsbury™ refrigerated classic pizza crust
Cooking spray
3/4 cup pizza sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 oz)
1/2 cup pepperoni slices
1. Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 18×12-inch sheet of heavy-duty foil; place on large cookie sheet. Spray foil with cooking spray. Unroll dough onto foil. Starting at center, press out dough into 14×10-inch rectangle. Spray dough with cooking spray.
2. Turn dough rectangle upside down directly onto grill rack; peel off foil, and return foil to cookie sheet, sprayed side up. Place rack of dough on gas grill over medium-low heat or on charcoal grill 4 to 6 inches from medium-low coals. Cook uncovered 2 to 4 minutes or until bottom is light golden brown. (Watch carefully to prevent burning.) With wide metal pancake turner, turn crust over. Cook 1 to 2 minutes longer or until bottom is set but not brown. Carefully remove from grill; place browned side up on foil. Close grill.
3. Top crust evenly with pizza sauce; sprinkle with cheese. Top half of the pizza with pepperoni.
4. Slide pizza from foil onto grill. Cover grill; cook 2 to 4 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted.
With just 4 ingredients, this Chex™ cereal trail mix is addictively crunchy, fruity and sweet. Perfect for an appetizer or no-cook dessert, this Chex™ Mix recipe just happens to be gluten free! Makes 17 servings (1/2 cup each).
4 cups Apple Cinnamon Chex™ cereal
2 cups apple chips or freeze-dried apples
1 1/2 cups freeze-dried strawberries
1 cup salted, roasted whole cashews
1. In large bowl, mix ingredients well. Store in covered container at room temperature.
S’mores are a bit synonymous with summertime and get a new twist with Old El Paso™ Mini Tortilla Bowls. These look so great for a party dessert board, or put out all the ingredients on a table and let everyone make their own favorite Mini S’mores Bowl combination!
1 package (5.1 oz) Old El Paso™ Soft Tortilla Taco Bowls mini
4 whole graham cracker sheets
3/4 cup chocolate chips, candy coated chocolate pieces, or favorite chocolate candy bars cut into small pieces
3 cups miniature marshmallows
1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF.
2. Break each graham cracker into 4 rectangles. Crumble one rectangle into the bottom of each mini taco bowl. Top with 1 tablespoon of chocolate chips or candy, followed by 1/4 cup of miniature marshmallows. Crumble a little bit of additional graham cracker on the top. Place the bowls on a baking sheet.
3. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the marshmallows are soft and slightly puffed, about 3 minutes. Remove from the oven. If desired, you can use a kitchen torch to toast the tops of the marshmallows, or place under the broiler for a few seconds (be careful as they can burn quickly). Let the bowls cool for a minute or two and serve.
Picnic nachos are a great idea when you want to go from grill to table in just minutes, and this recipe keeps you outside with your guests while you bring it all together!
5 cups tortilla chips
1 can (15 oz) Progresso™ black beans, drained, rinsed and mashed
1 can (4.5 oz) Old El Paso™ chopped green chiles, drained
2 teaspoons Old El Paso™ taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package)
2 plum (Roma) tomatoes, chopped
2 medium green onions, sliced (2 tablespoons)
2 cups finely shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend (8 oz)
1. Heat gas or charcoal grill. Spray 12×18-inch foil pan with cooking spray. Spread tortilla chips in pan.
2. In medium bowl, mix beans, chiles and taco seasoning mix; spoon evenly over tortilla chips. Top with tomatoes and onions. Sprinkle with cheese. Cover pan with foil.
3. Place foil pan on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Carefully remove foil.