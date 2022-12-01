Battle Ground Public Schools – North schools on PM snow routes. Schools will release at their normal time. Afternoon activities will continue as usual. If your snow route bus stop is different from your regular stop, a parent or guardian must meet a primary student at the snow route stop, or the student must have a note on file with the school office to be released at the snow route stop. Without a parent or guardian present or note, primary students will be transported back to the primary school. More Info