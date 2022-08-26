KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Battle Ground Man’s Body Recovered From Toutle River

August 26, 2022 1:13PM PDT
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.

Searchers looked for him for several hours Wednesday night.  The search resumed on Thursday and divers found Hogg’s body in the afternoon.

