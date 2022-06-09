      Weather Alert

Battle Ground Father And Son Set To Take Plea Deals For Their Roles On January 6th

Jun 9, 2022 @ 3:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A father and son from southwest Washington are set to accept plea deals with federal prosecutors for entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

KGW-TV reports prosecutors say Jeff and Jeremy Grace appeared in photos inside and outside the Capitol Building.

Jeremy Grace has pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

As part of the plea deal, federal prosecutors agreed to drop three additional charges.

Court records show he will be sentenced in July.

Grace’s father, Jeff, is scheduled for a plea hearing next week.

He is facing similar charges.

TAGS
Battle Ground January 6th President Trump Washington
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Sheriff's Deputy Released From Hospital After Crash That Killed 2, Critically Injured 4
Gas & Diesel Prices Continue To Set New Record Highs
Deal Reached To Avert Nurses Strike At St. Vincent As Talks Continue At Other Providence Hospitals
Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st
Connect With Us Listen To Us On