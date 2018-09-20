Batman Not Above Law
By Steve Leader
Sep 20, 2018 @ 11:26 AM
Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Glad to see Clackamas County sheriffs have a sense of humor!  Doesn’t matter who you are.  Stay off your handheld when you’re driving. Please.  Would you like you to see more enforcement of cell phone laws?   Are the penalties tough enough?

