Bat Tests Positive For Rabies In Marion County

Jun 29, 2022 @ 2:17pm

MARION COUNTY, Ore. – A bat in Marion County has tested positive for rabies.

It was found in a home in the Marion area and taken to Oregon State University for testing.

About 10 percent of bats tested each year for rabies are positive.

So far this year, there have been three in Oregon.

For more information about rabies, please visit the Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division website at: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/RABIES/Pages/rabies.aspx

Or visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at:  https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html

