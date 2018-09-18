Portland Ore – The Healing Hunter Foundation made a surprise delivery of Apple iPads to children battling cancer at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The appearance of Batman brought smiles and much needed distractions to the entire floor of cancer patients. Lenore and Todd Thawley founded the Healing Hunter Foundation eight years ago to honor their son Hunter, who lost his battle to acute myeloid leukemia in 2010. This is the eighth year in a row that the foundation has gifted Apple iPads to children fighting cancer.