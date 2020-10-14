Barnes And Nobel Releases Statement About Glitch Affecting eBook Readers
Portland, Ore. – Thanks to KXL Listener Rich, we reported on the Barnes and Nobel outage for eBook readers on Tuesday. Rich notified Fm News 101 KXL that he was not able to access and read a new digital book he purchased on Saturday. As of Wednesday afternoon the company says on their website they are still working to resolve the issue and get the system back up.
Some customers have told us they understand glitches happen, but it was a little frustrating to be kept in the dark about the situation, since many were wondering why they couldn’t read the digital books they bought. Barnes and Nobel released a statement on social media on Wednesday morning:
We are continuing to experience a systems failure that is interrupting certain B&N Press and NOOK functions. We are working urgently to get all services back to full operation. Unfortunately it has taken longer than anticipated, and we sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and frustration. Please be assured that there is no compromise of payment details which are encrypted and tokenized. We expect service to be fully operational shortly and will post an update once systems are restored. Thank you for your patience.
KXL’s Jacob Dean reached out to KXL Tech Expert Chris Moschovitis, President and Chief Executive of Information Technology Management Group and co-author of “History of the Internet: 1843 to the Present.” KXL’s Annette Newell talked with him and got his reaction to the story, and his advice for the company and his advice for eBook readers. He says they underestimated
the affects of a cyber attack or IT disaster, and need to have better planning to get back to customers sooner. Chris says be careful with your data, and what personal information you allow a vendor to use. Chris says it looks like a possible ransomware attack or cyber attack.
