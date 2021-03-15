      Weather Alert

Barge Crashes Into Gig Harbor Dock

Mar 15, 2021 @ 11:41am

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a private dock in Gig Harbor, Washington, was damaged when it was struck by a runaway barge Monday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said nobody was injured in the incident at Sunrise Beach.

KOMO reports it was around 7:30 a.m. when the owners of an empty barge were trying to get it to anchorage.

The barge got away from them and drifted into a home’s  dock.

It appears the nearby homes themselves escaped damage.

The Coast Guard is investigating the crash.

