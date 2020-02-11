Bar Sued After Deadly DUI Crash
BEND, Ore. (AP) – The estate of a man who was killed in a drunken driving crash in 2017 and a crash victim who survived are suing the Prineville bar that over-served Justin Bittick.
The Bulletin reports Bittick was drunk when he caused the rollover wreck that killed two and severely injured two others.
The estate of Stephan Mitchell Leader-Bowles filed suit in Crook County Circuit Court against Cooler Bar LLC, which owns the Horseshoe Tavern, for $2.1 million for wrongful death and other claims.
Lawyers for Cooler Bar have filed motions challenging facts in the pleadings.
Bittick was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced in July to 20 years in prison.