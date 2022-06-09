      Weather Alert

Bank Robber Wanted In Tigard

Jun 9, 2022 @ 1:07pm

TIGARD, Ore. — A man got away after robbing a bank on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest Hall Blvd. north of Pacific Highway around 12:30 and walked off.  The suspect did not have a weapon and did not physically harm anyone.  Officers tried to track him with a K-9.

He’s described as a white man in his 50’s with dirty blonde shoulder length hair and a goatee.  He was wearing a dark gray beanie and black hoodie with white piping.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any additional information for detectives is asked to contact Tigard Police.

