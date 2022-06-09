Bank Robber Wanted In Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — A man got away after robbing a bank on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say he robbed the Wells Fargo on Southwest Hall Blvd. north of Pacific Highway around 12:30 and walked off. The suspect did not have a weapon and did not physically harm anyone. Officers tried to track him with a K-9.
He’s described as a white man in his 50’s with dirty blonde shoulder length hair and a goatee. He was wearing a dark gray beanie and black hoodie with white piping.
Anyone who recognizes him or has any additional information for detectives is asked to contact Tigard Police.