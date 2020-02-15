      Weather Alert

Bank Robber Strikes Three Times in 40 Minutes

Feb 15, 2020 @ 9:11am

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man robbed three banks in Northwest Portland within 40 minutes on Friday afternoon.

The suspect robbed the Bank of the West at NW Broadway at Flanders at 1:52, OnPoint Community Credit Union at 20th and West Burnside at 2:17, and another bank near Northwest 23rd and Burnside at 2:29pm.

He passed a note to tellers, but did not show a weapon.  The man changed his clothes between robberies.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or tips.fbi.gov.

