Bank Robber Strikes Three Times in 40 Minutes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man robbed three banks in Northwest Portland within 40 minutes on Friday afternoon.
The suspect robbed the Bank of the West at NW Broadway at Flanders at 1:52, OnPoint Community Credit Union at 20th and West Burnside at 2:17, and another bank near Northwest 23rd and Burnside at 2:29pm.
He passed a note to tellers, but did not show a weapon. The man changed his clothes between robberies.
Anyone with tips is asked to contact the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or tips.fbi.gov.