Bail Set For Woman Accused Of Double Murder

Apr 14, 2020 @ 3:22pm

COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) – Bail has been set at $2 million for a woman arrested in connection with the deaths of a woman and man early Saturday southwest of Coos Bay.

The World reports Ashley Webber was arraigned Monday in Coos County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree murder.

Webber is charged with causing the deaths of 28-year-old Jasmine Moon and 55-year-old Michael Lambert in a stabbing and shooting incident at Lambert’s residence just north of Bandon.

It wasn’t immediately known if Webber has a lawyer to comment for her.

