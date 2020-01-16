Bail Raised For Bend Man Arrested In Chicago
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A judge raised bail to $5 million for a 41-year-old Bend man who authorities say posed as a teenage boy online to seek explicit photos from dozens of girls around the country over a period of at least four years.
KTVZ-TV reports Keith Fyten was arrested on a 95-count indictment and warrant at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as he returned from the Netherlands, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies revealed Wednesday.