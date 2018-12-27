Bagby Hot Springs Bathhouse To Be Demolished

Clackamas County, Oregon – The bathhouse at the iconic Bagby Hotsprings, is it bagged for good? It’s an announcement that could impact lots of folks’ spring and summer plans. The Bagby Hot Springs bathhouse’s doors are boarded up, and it’s to be demolished this spring or summer. The U.S. Forest Service says its floors are rotting. Built in 1985, Bathhouse 2 is a centerpiece of the hot springs nestled in Mount Hood National Forest.

It billowed with steam as 136 degree water rolled into rooms with an open view of old-growth forest. But the Statesman Journal says that constant hot water and the rainforest environment took a toll. Bathhouse 1 and 2 are still open, but they have no private rooms. Long term: the plan is to come up with a more sustainable solution for the whole soaking site.

KXL’s Annette Newell contributed to this story.