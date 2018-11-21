Portland Ore – Every year, Oregon Students Public Interest Research Group looks into unsafe toys.They did find several hazardous toys this year. A number of popular slimes they evaluated had toxic levels of boron. If ingested, boron can cause nausea, vomiting and other health issues. OSPIRG also looked into what are called ‘smart toys’. The groups warns against them. OSPIRG’s state director Charlie Fisher says the Wonder Workshop Dash Robot collects data on children, shares consumer information, and can potentially violate a child’s privacy.