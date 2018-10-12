In Brief: If you’re a fan of the genre, Bad Times at the El Royale is a good time.



Bad Times at the El Royale opens with a bank robber popping into a room at a motel called the El Royale. Pacing and nervous to the point of frantic, he moves the furniture around, pulls up the rug, pries the boards from the floor and drops the money down in the hole and then puts it all back together.

Then he’s shot and killed.

Flash forward a decade and Jeff Bridges’ Father Daniel Flynn checks into the El Royale along with a salesman done by Jon Hamm, a singer played by the incredibly gifted, Cynthia Eviro, and Dakota Johnson who plays a woman who kidnaps her little sister and rescues her from a cult led by Chris Hemsworth’s Billy Lee.

Their experience at the El Royale is as frantic as that of the murdered bank robber.

Bridges is in his element as the duplicitous priest. Hamm and Lewis Pullman — who plays the motel’s pathetic clerk — are the focal point of the must-have humor. Johnson, Eviro, Hemsworth and the rest of the cast provide the surprises.

Bad Times at the El Royale is the brainchild of writer-director Drew Goddard (The Martian). Call this one Quentin Tarantino light. The dialogue isn’t as sharp but it has lots entertaining, quite violent twists, and the same storytelling style as Tarantino’s early films.

If this brand of movie is your thing, you’ll definitely want to check into the El Royale for a short stay.

Director: Drew Goddard

Stars: Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Eviro, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Lewis Pullman

Rated R for mature themes, language and violence. A short stay at the El Royale is in order. This film is a total blast. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

