A non-profit arts group in Spokane has egg on its face after hosting a Bad Santa Event at a downtown mall. River Park Square allowed people to have pictures taken Saturday night with a Santa who seemed to be…..naughty. A woman posted on social media that Santa had a cigar in his mouth…seemed to be drinking…was calling girls bad names…and flipping people off. K-R-E-M TV covered the story. The host of the event has apologized to anyone who was offended.