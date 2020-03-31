      Breaking News
Midday Crash on I-5 Southbound North of Woodburn Shuts Down Lanes

Mar 31, 2020 @ 2:34pm

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV shut down southbound Interstate 5 this afternoon.  The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday about 2 miles north of Woodburn near Mile Marker 274.  Law enforcement conducted an investigation and reconstruction which kept several lanes closed throughout much of the mid-day.  Lifeflight was called in and a drone was used for aerial views.

All lanes of I-5 SB were opened before 2:00 this afternoon.  The image was sent in by KXL Listener Steve Calvo, the video by KXL Listener Devin.

