Midday Crash on I-5 Southbound North of Woodburn Shuts Down Lanes
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV shut down southbound Interstate 5 this afternoon. The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday about 2 miles north of Woodburn near Mile Marker 274. Law enforcement conducted an investigation and reconstruction which kept several lanes closed throughout much of the mid-day. Lifeflight was called in and a drone was used for aerial views.
All lanes of I-5 SB were opened before 2:00 this afternoon. The image was sent in by KXL Listener Steve Calvo, the video by KXL Listener Devin.