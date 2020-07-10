Bacteria Found In Water At Western State Hospital
Seattle (AP) – Bacteria found in the water at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital means no one can take showers or wash hands, at a time when COVID-19 is on the rise.
At least 33 workers and eight staff have tested positive for the virus at Western State Hospital, and on Thursday officials notified staff that test results found E coli in the facility’s water.
A spokesperson said two buildings tested positive for bacteria during routine monthly testing this week.
There were no reports of illness from the water, she said.
Out of an abundance of caution, a boil-water notice was issued.