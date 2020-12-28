      Breaking News
Award Winning Author Dies In Eugene

Dec 28, 2020 @ 3:08am

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Barry Lopez, an award-winning writer who tried to tighten the bonds between people and place by describing the landscapes he saw in 50 years of travel, has died.

He was 75.

His family said Lopez died in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday after a years-long struggle with prostate cancer.

An author of nearly 20 books on natural history studies, along with essay and short story collections, Lopez was awarded the National Book Award in 1986 for “Arctic Dreams: Imagination and Desire in a Northern Landscape.”

It was the result of almost five years of traveling the Arctic.

