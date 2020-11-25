      Breaking News
Oregon Governor Kate Brown To Talk COVID

Avoiding Thanksgiving Cooking Fires

Nov 25, 2020 @ 9:22am

Along with celebrations and cooking, every year Thanksgiving Day brings hundreds of tragedies, including lost homes and burn injuries.

An average of 1700 cooking fires break out on Thanksgiving Day each year across the country. That’s three times what you’d see on a typical day.
And there are hundreds of burn and scalding injuries, and homes lost.

Nikki Flemming, with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, recommends we all learn from tragic mistakes. “Never leave cooking food unattended on the stove, make sure you keep children away from the cooking area, and keep flammable items such as your potholders, paper and plastic bags, things like that away from the stove,” says Flemming.
“In the last two decades we’ve seen about 220 fire or scald incidents that involve turkey fires.”

She says on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the year, cooking accidents are the number one cause of home fires.

The Oregon Fire Marshall is also sounding the same alarm, saying there are more than 550 fires that start with someone cooking, each year in the state.

The Fire Marshall says while you’re cooking, keep a lid nearby, so you can smother small fires. Never pour water on a grease fire because that can actually spread the flames. And if a fire breaks out in your oven or microwave, turn it off and keep the doors closed.

