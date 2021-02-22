      Weather Alert

Avalanche Risk Increases in the Northwest

Feb 22, 2021 @ 12:20pm

SEATTLE, Wa.—The cascades in Washington state are getting hammered with heavy wet snow.  The conditions are so bad three of the main passes including Stevens pass have had to close.  The Northwest Avalanche Center lists current conditions as extreme.

In Oregon the risk for avalanche is high especially above the tree line. much of the precipitation is falling as ice.  The winds have really picked up causing a number of ski areas like Mt. Hood Meadows to close. 6 to 12 inches of snow or rain will continue to fall in the Washington cascades until early evening.  Heavier snowfall is expected tonight.

 

TAGS
Avalanche cascdes extreme risk Heavy Rain heavy snow Mt. Hood Meadwows northwest skiers Winds
Popular Posts
NW Government Is Leading You Back Into The Dark Ages
PGE Storm-Related Outages Under 55K
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Police Confirm Body Found In Columbia River Is That Of Antonio Amaro-Lopez
Food Spoiled and Getting SNAP Benefits? The State Of Oregon Will Replace It.