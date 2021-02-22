Avalanche Risk Increases in the Northwest
SEATTLE, Wa.—The cascades in Washington state are getting hammered with heavy wet snow. The conditions are so bad three of the main passes including Stevens pass have had to close. The Northwest Avalanche Center lists current conditions as extreme.
In Oregon the risk for avalanche is high especially above the tree line. much of the precipitation is falling as ice. The winds have really picked up causing a number of ski areas like Mt. Hood Meadows to close. 6 to 12 inches of snow or rain will continue to fall in the Washington cascades until early evening. Heavier snowfall is expected tonight.