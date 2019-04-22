Autopsy Today In Marion Co. Suspicious Death

Marion County, Oregon – Deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a Marion County home. They were called to a house on Twin Creeks Lane late Saturday night for a possible assault. When they got to the home they found the body of a 55-year-old woman. Her cause of death has not been determined. Deputies say at this point they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a suspicious death which occurred overnight in the 12000 block of Twin Creeks Lane SE. Deputies initially responded to the residence after receiving reports of a possible assault occurring at the location.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located a 55 year-old female who was deceased. The cause of death has not yet been determined. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted tomorrow by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
We are being assisted by the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Salem Police Department, Oregon State Police, Keizer Police Department and other local agencies.
Deputies are currently on scene of a suspicious death at a residence in the 12000 block of Twin Creeks Lane SE in rural Marion County. The Sheriff’s Office was originally called to the location at 11:09 pm last night and have remained on scene investigating. At this time, detectives do not believe there is any danger to the public. This is still an active investigation; there is no additional information available at this time.