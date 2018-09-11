Autopsy Confirms Missing Hiker Diana Bober Killed By Cougar: First In Oregon
By Brandon Ison
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 3:11 PM
Photos furnished by Gresham Police Department

Welches, Oregon- Confirmation this afternoon that the body recovered on Monday off the Hunchback Trail, Welches OR is that of missing hiker Diana Bober.

Results from an autopsy do confirm that Diana was attacked by a Cougar and that the attack is the cause of her death. In a press conference today officials say this is the first fatal attack by a cougar in Oregon.

Fish and Wildlife Officials are trying to locate the animal but say that the rarity of this type of attack leads them to believe there is no additional danger to the public.

They are urging the public to avoid the area at this time.

