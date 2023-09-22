Auto Workers Expanding Their Strike To 38 Locations In 20 States

United Auto Workers members and supporters arrive outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The United Auto Workers expanded its strike against major automakers Friday, walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers in 20 states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Associated Press) – Auto workers have expanded their strike against major carmakers by walking out of 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts-distribution centers in 20 states.

In announcing the strike’s expansion Friday, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union’s demands during negotiations over the past week.

The union is pointing to the companies’ huge recent profits as it seeks wage increases of 36% over four years.

The companies have offered a little over half that amount.

The UAW has other demands, including a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pension plans for newer workers.