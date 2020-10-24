Authorities Searching For Infant Believed To Be At Risk
Authorities are now looking for Dennis Johnson, and infant born on Nov. 14 of 2019.
They say he went missing with his parents Kayla Burk and Joseph Johnson from Portland, on October 20th.
According to a press release sent out by the Oregon Department of Human Services, they believe that Dennis may be at risk.
They are now asking for the public’s help to find him.
They are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE(7223).
ODHS says they believe they are in the Portland Metro Area.