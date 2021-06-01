      Weather Alert

Authorities Following Up On Tips In Disappearance Of Former Cornelius Mayor Ralph Brown

Jun 1, 2021 @ 10:58am

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies have received numerous tips about 76-year-old Ralph Brown, the former Mayor of Cornelius who has been missing since May 16th.

Brown drove away from home that evening and has been spotted a number of times from Salem to the Oregon Coast.

He has dementia, but he’s still managed to show up at Silver Falls State Park, Costco in Tigard, Newberg and Lincoln City.  The most recent sighting was over this past weekend.

The search has intensified with law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions being pulled in to help.

