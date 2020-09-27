Authorities: Events Occurring “Without Serious Violence”, Wheeler Urges Groups To Remain Peaceful Through Evening
The Multnomah County Sherriff’s office thanked demonstrators as they announced that today’s event’s occurred largely without violence.
See the video here:
Mayor Ted Wheeler also issued a statement praising law enforcement.
The safety and well-being of our community is always a top priority. Thank you to our police officers and law enforcement partners for ensuring the demonstrations have remained largely peaceful throughout the day. It’s testimony to the collaborative planning and preparation Portland Police did with our local, state and federal partners.
I also appreciate the efforts of employees who stepped up to support our police and ensure we were keeping the public informed and safe: Fire, Parks, Emergency Management, Transportation, Development Services, Management and Finance, Housing, Council offices, City Attorney and Homeless Services, to name a few. City employees care deeply for this community. Their commitment to protecting Portlanders, particularly the most vulnerable, shows.
Once again, thanks to our police officers for their service, to our partners for responding to our request for mutual aid, and to our community for respecting others’ rights under these extraordinary circumstances.
As the evening unfolds, I urge people to remain peaceful. We will do everything possible to hold those who break the law accountable. Violence is not welcome in Portland.