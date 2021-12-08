      Weather Alert

Austria To End COVID Lockdown On Sunday But Not For Unvaccinated

Dec 8, 2021 @ 9:27am
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 4: People protesting against lockdown measures and Covid vaccinations march through the city center during the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic on December 4, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Thousands of people took to the streets today to protest against lockdown measures imposed by the government meant to rein in the spread of the virus and also against mandated Covid vaccinations scheduled to go into effect nationwide in February. (Photo by Michael Gruber/Getty Images)

BERLIN (AP) – Austria’s new chancellor says the country’s fourth national lockdown will end on Sunday but that lockdown restrictions will remain in place for the unvaccinated. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Wednesday the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures, such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation, inside stores and public spaces will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. Stricter measures can be implemented independently by regions that are especially affected. Nehammer stressed that unvaccinated people could end their lockdowns immediately by getting a vaccine jab.

