Aurora Pastor Indicted on Rape, Sexual Abuse of Juveniles

A church pastor in Aurora’s indicted on charges of rape and sexual abuse of minors who were members of his church.

46 year old Severino Tosie, a pastor at Missionary Memorial Church in Aurora, now faces a grand jury indictment including 3 counts of rape, 6 of sodomy, and 4 counts of sexual abuse.

Detectives believe his alleged victims, attended the church where he worked as a pastor, and the reported abuse so far happened in Washington, Clackamas and Marion Counties between 2008 and 1016.

All the known victims have been of Micronesian descent.

Tosie’s also worked at many other churches in our area and in Kansas, Minnesota, Hawaii and Iowa. Since his indictment, another alleged victim who was a member of the Aurora church has come forward with similar allegations.