August’s Supermoon Is The First Of Four Lunar Spectacles

August 20, 2024 4:06AM PDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Monday’s supermoon is the first of four this year.

That’s when a full moon inches a little closer than usual to Earth, making it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the night sky.

September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.

October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year.

A supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth.

This usually happens only three or four times a year, and the supermoons appear consecutively.

