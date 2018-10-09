Audrey Lives

Three deputies who rushed to save an infant who was choking at the Clackamas Town Center late last month paid the girl a visit in the hospital over the weekend. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the mall September 30th on reports that a 1-week-old infant had stopped breathing at the JC Penny portrait studio. Deputies Zacharkiw, Olson, and Russell rushed through the mall to the portrait studio and found baby Audrey pale and unresponsive. Authorities believe she choked on some fluids. They immediately went to work trying to save the child.

The girl was later taken to Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for treatment, where she remains in intensive care but is improving.