Audit: Pot Regulators Fail to Meet Basic Standards

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A new audit says Oregon’s marijuana program has failed to keep up with mandatory inspections, its weak testing system threatens to expose consumers to contaminants and regulators have done little to address black market diversion.

The audit, released by the secretary of state Wednesday, examined Oregon’s regulation of the legal cannabis market since voters said yes to legalization in 2014. The legal market has so far generated $207 million in tax revenue.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that auditors concluded regulators have failed to meet basic standards, like inspections. It found that just 3 percent of retailers had been inspected and only about a third of growers.

The audit also found an inadequate testing system.