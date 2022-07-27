      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Until Saturday Night

Audit Identifies Reasons For Oregon Employment Department’s Poor Performance At Start Of Pandemic

Jul 27, 2022 @ 11:38am
Courtesy: MGN

SALEM, Ore. – An audit ordered by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in February 2021 finds several reasons for the system’s breakdown “these include outdated IT systems, a phone system that couldn’t scale up to the amount needed, and the need to quickly staff up while implementing multiple, new federal programs.”

She says the audit also finds possible racial and income disparities, “The bottom line is, this was real people, real families impacted. And we don’t ever want that to get lost in the shuffle of who’s fault that was.”

She says recommendations for improvement include establishing formalized guidelines, a single website and a text messaging system.

The Department says it has already made several changes and is in the process of adopting more.

 

TAGS
audit department employment Secretary of State Shemia Fagan
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
More Cooling Centers Open As Weeklong Heatwave Continues
Steve Bannon Convicted Of Contempt For Defying Jan. 6th Subpoena
Man Shot & Killed In Portland's 45th Homicide Is Identified
Tickets To Phil Knight Legacy And Phil Knight Invitational Go On Sale Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On