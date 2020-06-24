Audit: Students With Disabilities In Oregon Lack Funding
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An audit by the Oregon Secretary of State found that students with disabilities in Oregon aren’t receiving adequate support because of limited funding and rising caseloads.
The audit of the 2018-2019 school year said that Oregon doesn’t have a strategic plan to guide the use of special education resources statewide and that means children in some parts of the state have gaps in services.
Caseloads are also rising and it’s hard to retain special education teachers.
The number of children from birth to pre-kindergarten in special education programs rose from about 9,000 students in 2014 to more than 11,000 in 2018.