      Weather Alert

Auburn Man Charged With Killing Another Man With Flare Gun

Dec 21, 2021 @ 10:02am
Courtesy: MGN

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – A 29-year-old Auburn man waited nearly an hour to call 911 after shooting a man in the chest last week with a flare gun, killing him.

King County prosecutors say Philip Urban was charged Monday with second-degree murder.

He’s accused of firing a modified shotgun shell at Bryan Lesick.

By the time police and medics arrived, Lesick was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

Urban remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail. It does not yet appear that an attorney has been retained on his behalf.

Urban told police that he had fought with Lesick after finding him cooking in his kitchen.

TAGS
Auburn Flare Gun Washington
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Teen Dead In Camas Crash Identified
Shooting Threat At Lake Oswego High School
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
18-Year-Old Shot To Death In East Portland In City's 84th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On