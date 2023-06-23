KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Attorney General Denies Whistleblower Claims Of Interference In Hunter Biden Investigation

June 23, 2023 12:57PM PDT
Share
Attorney General Denies Whistleblower Claims Of Interference In Hunter Biden Investigation
FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is pushing back against claims that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Garland said Friday that attacks on the Justice Department’s independence are corrosive.

Garland was responding to an IRS whistleblower who claims U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware asked to be named special counsel for the Hunter Biden probe, but was denied.

Garland said that’s not true, and that Weiss always had full authority over the case.

Republicans have criticized the plea deal for Hunter Biden, calling it an example of two-tiered justice.

More about:
Attorney General
Hunter Biden

Popular Posts

1

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
2

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
3

PROSECUTORS: The Weapons Expert In The Alec Baldwin Case Was Hungover On Set
4

Fox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-And-Desist Letter Over Twitter Series
5

Guardsman Indicted On Charges Of Disclosing Classified National Defense Information