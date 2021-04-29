Attempted Carjackings On I-205
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore–A man has been arrested for attempting to force his way into multiple cars on I-205. This happened around 8:45 last night. North Precinct officers noticed a care driving recklessly near Northeast Killingsworth and Sandy Boulevard. When they pulled the driver over, he took off on foot working his way down to the freeway.
police say he ran into traffic, tried to flag down cars, then tried to open car doors when vehicles slowed down. He did this in both North and Southbound lanes. At least 8 vehicles were approached by the man. police found out later the suspect was driving a stolen car. They were not able to immediately identify him. When they do, he will be charged.
Only one potential victim driver talked with police. If you were a victim of the attempted carjacking on I-205 either direction please call the Portland Police non-emergency number 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-114208.