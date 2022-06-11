Attempted Abduction Of Jogger, Public Assistance Sought

SE PORTLAND, ORE – Portland Police need your help with information about someone who tried to lure a female jogger into their car, early Thursday morning, June 9. Officers from the East Precinct received reports of an attempting kidnapping in the South Tabor neighborhood at the intersections of Southeast 70th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street.
Officers found the victim hiding from the suspect in the bushes. The 42-year old woman told police that she was approached by a man in a car, initially asking for directions. The woman says that is when the man pulled a gun out and demanded she get in the car. The victim was able to run away and the suspect drove off. Officers searched the residential area for the suspect, but were not able find him.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his thirties or forties. He has a clean-trimmed beard, and possible was wearing glasses. The victim tells police that the suspect spoke very softly. The car is described as being an older model, light green Subaru Outback wagon.
Being in a residential neighborhood, police are asking homeowners with security cameras to check your footage from the early morning hours around 4:00. If you see any suspicious activity, send an email to [email protected] and reference case number 22-153618.