“Atmospheric River” Prompts Warning About Landslides

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for another round of rain moving through the region on Thursday and Friday.
Forecasters say an “atmospheric river” will dump as much as a month’s worth of heavy rain over the next few days. A foot of rain could fall in the coast range and up to three inches in the valley.
The Oregon Department of Geology is warning residents to be on the lookout for landslides. The heavy rain could cause slides and debris flows in hilly areas. Wildfire damaged hills will be especially prone to slides. Officials say the sound of rumbling or snapping could mean trees are about to fall or a hillside may give away.
Related | Flood Watch In Effect Through Friday Night
The National Weather Service says excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Street flooding is also possible. Officials warn that a car can drift away in 1′ of water and a person could drown in 6″ inches of water.