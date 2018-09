Portland, Oregon – Some thieves stole an ATM early this morning right out of a Plaid Pantry store. It happened around 4:15am at Southeast 52nd and Holgate.

Police say the suspects yanked the cash machine out of the store with a big pickup truck and chain. Then they crashed into a Trimet bus while trying to get away.

No one was hurt. Officers tracked down the suspect’s pickup minutes later near SE 42nd and Cora.

Photos courtesy of Portland Police.