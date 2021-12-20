      Weather Alert

ATM Explodes In Centralia

Dec 20, 2021 @ 10:25am
CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) – The FBI and the Washington State Patrol bomb squad are investigating an ATM explosion in Centralia.

The Centralia Police Department says an ATM exploded at the First Security Bank at 604 South Tower Ave around 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

The explosion was caused by an “unknown improvised explosive device” that two unidentified suspects used to gain entry into the ATM.

Following the explosion, the suspects emptied the contents of the ATM and fled the area.

Evidence was spread across a roughly 10,000 square foot area.

