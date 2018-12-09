Atlanta United Win MLS over Timbers, 2-0

Atlanta – The Timbers took the pitch at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight with the hope of capturing their second MLS Cup in three years. They would be considered underdogs by most experts, as this Atlanta United team has been extremely dominant in MLS play.

At the start of the first half Atlanta would appear more dominant on goal and would have a number of looks – none of which would find the back of the net. A couple of those looks would be from former Timber Darlington Nagbe, who is now wearing an Atlanta United jersey and would compete against the team he raised the MLS Cup with in 2015. But it would be Josef Martínez who would open up the scoring for Atlanta with a goal in the 39th minute…

Jeremy Ebobisse would give the Timbers their best chance of a goal in the first half with an excellent strike that was blocked by Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the final minutes…

The Timbers would be down 1-0 at half. There chances of winning the MLS Cup would come down to second half adjustments. The Timbers be more aggressive on the ball in the second half and would appear to have gained the momentum. But Franco Escobar would quickly take the momentum for Atlanta United with a goal in the 54th…

The Timbers end their season with a 2-0 defeat. Atlanta captures their first MLS Cup in only their second season as a franchise. For all off-season Timbers news stay tuned to The Game!

Story Credit Dustin Fuentes