At Least 43 Killed, 584 Wounded After Tsunami Strikes Indonesia While Krakatau Volcano Erupts

Government officials from Indonesia say that at least 43 people were killed after a tsunami struck west of Jakarta. The tsunami may have been a result of an undersea landslide near the Krakatau Volcano.

A spokesperson for the national disaster management agency says nearly 600 people were hurt and hundreds of buildings were damaged Saturday night.

The worst affected area was the Pandeglang region of Banten province in Java, which encompasses the Ujung Kulon National Park and popular beaches, the Disaster Management Agency said. Of the deaths, 33 were in Pandeglang.

The tsunami also affected South Lampung on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island and the Serang region of Java, west of the capital Jakarta.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) in a separate statement said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the Krakatau volcano, which last erupted in October.

The Anak Krakatau volcano erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, the geophysics agency said.

The 1,000-foot-high volcano, about 124 miles southwest of capital Jakarta, has been erupting since June. In July, authorities widened its no-go areas to 1.24 miles from the crater.

A tall plume of volcanic ash continues to pour from the volcano.

The tsunami pushed as far inland as 65 feet and may have been as high as 10 feet. The origin of the tsunami was in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra, which connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Water from near Krakatau volcano was shoved eastward toward the western end of the island of Java. A volcanic plume is seen spewing southwestward from the volcano on Himawari satellite.

In September, at least 2,500 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.