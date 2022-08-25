KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
At Least 25 Dead After Train Station Attack In Ukraine

August 25, 2022 4:29AM PDT
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) – A Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on Ukraine’s Independence Day has risen to 25.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office reported Thursday that the victims included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that was the target.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its forces used an Iskander missile to strike a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine.

The lethal strike on Wednesday happened in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

