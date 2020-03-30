      Breaking News
At Least 16 Positive COVID-19 Tests At Western State Hospital

Mar 30, 2020 @ 4:42pm

SEATTLE (AP) – At least 12 workers and four patients at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus and one patient has died from the disease.

The 85-year-old Western State Hospital patient tested positive on March 21 and died last Thursday, according to the Washington Department of Social and Health Services.

The other patient who tested positive has since fully recovered, they said.

The hospital is monitoring all patients for COVID-19 symptoms and is limiting movement of patients on wards, as a precaution, they said.

Western state workers have been critical of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

